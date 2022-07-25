Namibia: Hanse-Himarwa Farm Probe Awaits PG Decision

The Anti-Corruption Commission yesterday confirmed the investigation into corruption claims levelled against former ministers Katrina Hanse-Himarwa and Alpheus !Naruseb in allocating a resettlement farm to Hanse-Himarwa's son Denzil Tryane Hanse in 2015 is now with the PG for a decision.

ACC director general Paulus Noa also confirmed the ongoing ACC investigation into the alleged 5G bribery scandal that implicated the now late City of Windhoek acting CEO Reckliff Kandjiriomuini and two opposition politicians.

"Regarding Katrina's matter, the docket has been submitted to the PG for a decision. We await the decision," Noa told New Era yesterday upon enquiry.

Prosecutor general Martha Imalwa confirmed having received the file but declined to comment on the the matter.

On the city's 5G issue, Noa revealed there were still two unresolved statements in the issue that would be received in two weeks.

"The delay was caused by the transfer of the investigator to our Oshakati regional office. He is, however, in Windhoek this week and is, among others, focusing on that investigation," Noa said.

Denzil, then 24, was in 2015 allocated a resettlement farm unit in the Hardap region, where his mother, Hanse-Himarwa, was previously a governor.

!Naruseb was lands minister at the time when Denzil applied for the land, while Hanse-Himarwa was Hardap governor and, by implication, the chairperson of the regional resettlement committee for Hardap.

The committee advises the Land Reform Advisory Commission on the allocation of commercial farmland.

It also scrutinises applications on resettlement, and shortlists and recommends beneficiaries.

The committee also oversees the verification and allocation of farming units to avoid double allocations.

It also investigates and resolves farming unit land disputes.

The investigation by the ACC into the alleged 5G bribery scandal follows a report by Al Jazeera in 2020 in which Rally for Democracy and Progress (RDP) City of Windhoek councillor Brunhilde Cornelius claimed she was offered money by a fellow RDP member, Nicanor Ndjoze, to drop objections against the tentative 5G deal in which the city has teamed up with Chinese telecom giant Huawei to install an internet network.

According to the Qatari state-owned broadcaster, Cornelius at the time claimed in an affidavit on 19 June she was allegedly offered between N$5 and N$6 million by the Kandjiriomuini to allegedly stop resisting the signing of the agreement between Huawei and the municipality.

Cornelius claimed the money was offered to her through Ndjoze, who is apparently an acquaintance of Kandjiriomuini.

If successful, the agreement will allow Huawei to win an exclusive contract to build the 5G-telecommunication network in the capital.

"He indicated that there is in excess of N$40 million that can be shared between various persons. He indicated that various councillors and ministers were involved or had an interest in this contract," Cornelius claimed in the affidavit.

According to Cornelius, Ndjoze, who is also the RDP director of elections, made it clear to her that he was allegedly working on behalf of his nephew, Kandjiriomuini.

"He indicated that I could be paid between N$5 to N$6 million if I stop resisting the signing of the MoU. He indicated, if I wasn't willing, they would simply use political influence and power to push the matter through the council," Cornelius asserted in the affidavit, which was made under oath at the Windhoek police station.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Namibia Governance Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

In the affidavit, Cornelius claimed she was picked up on 20 June by Ndjoze after Kandjiriomuini had requested for a meeting at a local restaurant.

On their way to the meeting, Cornelius said, Ndjoze informed her that "local guys, whom we can trust" would set up a joint venture with Huawei.

Cornelius further claimed how Ndjoze told her to "relax", and that she was in "good hands" after she informed him she was scared to participate in such a scheme, given the backlash caused by the Fishrot expose.

Cornelius had in May 2020 objected to the granting of the licence by CRAN, saying the Local Authorities Act of 1992 does not empower the municipality to provide any telecommunications services.