Kenya: Krop Disappointed Over Failed Team Tactics in Men's 5000m

Eugene — Newly-crowned world 5000m silver medalist Jacob Krop says the teamwork strategy they had hatched alongside Daniel Simiyu and Nicholas Kimeli failed to work in the finals of the men's 5000m.

Whereas Krop cruised to a first ever medal at the international stage, Kimeli and Simiyu clocked 13:11.97 and 13:16.64 respectively to finish a disappointing seventh and tenth.

"Before the race began, we had come up with a strategy to work together so we could get into the podium places. Unfortunately, along the way, Daniel tailed off and it was now only Kimeli and I. We tried to help each other out but the pressure was too much in the race and that's when I decided to push myself along with the leading pack," Krop said.

Nonetheless, Krop feels that it is only a matter of time before a Kenyan claims the Olympic and world titles in the men's 5000m.

"I have belief in these runners (Simiyu and Kimeli) that together we can do great things. Personally, I am in good form and good physical shape and hope it gets even better because I want to return for the World Championship next year and fight for gold. I believe if we continue giving as much as we are getting from the Ethiopians and Ugandans in terms of competition, then we will clinch the world title next year," he said.

The West Pokot-born clocked 13:09.98 to finish second as Olympic 1500m champion Jakob Ingebrigsten of Norway timed 13:09.24 in first place.

Ugandan Oscar Chelimo came third in 13:10.20 in what was a disappointing race for his countryman, Joshua Cheptegei, as the world record holder finished ninth in 13:13.12.

Considering that 2019 World 10,000m silver medalist Yomilf Kejelcha of Ethiopia finished eighth in the same race, Krop was satisfied with his feat and attributed it to self-belief.

"Of course, coming into the final I had been running well lately and knew that I could get a medal if only I gave it my everything. I believed in myself but also, I thank God for the achievement today. It is just the right momentum I need as I go to the Commonwealth Games," he said.

Similar words of praise came from his peers, Kimeli and Simiyu, who described the silver medal as a gift to the entire country.

Kimeli admitted that things had not gone according to plan.

"I am very happy for him (Krop) for his silver... we were supposed to push each other for a medal but unfortunately, I could not keep up. It has been a learning experience for me in that I need to improve certain aspects of my running to be a better team player. To my running compatriots, I promise that I will do better," he said.

Simiyu, the Africa 5000m silver medalist, said he is looking forward to redeem himself at the Commonwealth.

"I congratulate my dear friend Krop for a race well run as well as Jakob for winning the world title. Today was not my day... it was not my time, but I keep trusting in God that the day will come," he said.

In Birmingham, Simiyu will be competing in the men's 10,000m whereas the other two will be in the men's 5000m.