Sudan: Sorrowful Success

25 July 2022
SudaNow (Khartoum)
By Ismail Fadl

A father of twins who scored the top and third place in basic school certificate at Gezira State , died minutes before announcing the results .

According to the twins relatives and neighbors that the girl , Mozan Essam , scored the top place at the level of basic exams at Gezira State with a full mark 280 , whereas her twin, Mazin Essam Scord the third place getting 276 marks.

The late father was sure of their success , so he bought sheep to celebrate as a Sudanese custom on happy occasions , sweets and soft drinks , waiting his twins to be announced during the exam certificate result press conference , but the death was so close, that he died at 10 a.m, moments before the results was announced, where his twins' names announced in the press conference, but he was buried down.

