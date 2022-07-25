Kenya: Crowd Shouts 'Ruto' During Odinga Rally? No, More Disinformation Ahead of Kenya's Presidential Election

A TikTok video posted on Facebook appears to show the crowd at a political rally for Azimio la Umoja, one of the two major coalitions ahead of Kenya's August 2022 elections, shouting the name of the leader of the rival Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Current deputy president William Ruto heads Kenya Kwanza. Azimio's flag bearer is former prime minister Raila Odinga. The two are the frontrunners to be president, according to polls.

The video shows Francis Atwoli, the secretary general of the Central Organization of Trade Unions, speaking in support of Odinga. But the crowd seemingly chants "Ruto" in response.

According to text on the video, the rally was held in Garbatulla, a town and sub-county in Isiolo county.

But was Atwoli's endorsement of Odinga embarrassingly rejected, as the video appears to show? We checked.

'Baba' - not 'Ruto'

A Google reverse image search reveals that the video was indeed shot during a campaign rally in Garbatulla, on 21 June.

But the original video captures the crowd shouting "Baba" and not "Ruto".

Odinga is often referred to as "Baba", Kiswahili for "father" and a reference to his longevity in Kenyan politics.

Atwoli's endorsement wasn't rejected by the crowd. The sound in the video has been altered.