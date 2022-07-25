Kenya: Crowd Shouts 'Ruto' During Odinga Rally? No, More Disinformation Ahead of Kenya's Presidential Election

25 July 2022
Africa Check (Johannesburg)
By Grace Gichuhi

A TikTok video posted on Facebook appears to show the crowd at a political rally for Azimio la Umoja, one of the two major coalitions ahead of Kenya's August 2022 elections, shouting the name of the leader of the rival Kenya Kwanza alliance.

Current deputy president William Ruto heads Kenya Kwanza. Azimio's flag bearer is former prime minister Raila Odinga. The two are the frontrunners to be president, according to polls.

The video shows Francis Atwoli, the secretary general of the Central Organization of Trade Unions, speaking in support of Odinga. But the crowd seemingly chants "Ruto" in response.

According to text on the video, the rally was held in Garbatulla, a town and sub-county in Isiolo county.

But was Atwoli's endorsement of Odinga embarrassingly rejected, as the video appears to show? We checked.

'Baba' - not 'Ruto'

A Google reverse image search reveals that the video was indeed shot during a campaign rally in Garbatulla, on 21 June.

But the original video captures the crowd shouting "Baba" and not "Ruto".

Odinga is often referred to as "Baba", Kiswahili for "father" and a reference to his longevity in Kenyan politics.

Atwoli's endorsement wasn't rejected by the crowd. The sound in the video has been altered.

Read the original story, with links and other resources.
Africa Check is a non-partisan organisation which promotes accuracy in public debate and in the media. Twitter @AfricaCheck and www.africacheck.org

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Africa Check. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X