South Africa: President Ramaphosa Appoints Judge Maya to the Constitutional Court

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Madam Justice Mandisa Muriel Lindelwa Maya, current President of the Supreme Court of Appeal, as Deputy Chief Justice of the Republic of South Africa with effect from 1 September 2022.

President Ramaphosa made this appointment in accordance with Section 174(3) of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa.

Justice Maya brings more than two decades of a distinguished career as a judicial officer. She is the first woman to hold the positions of Deputy President and President of the Supreme Court of Appeal.

"Justice Maya will contribute to the ongoing transformation process of the Judiciary. Her ascendency to the apex court will serve as a beacon of hope for scores of young women and make them believe that South Africa is a country of possibilities regardless of gender, social or economic circumstances," says President Ramaphosa