Somalia: Egypt's President Receives Somali Counterpart At Ittihadiya Palace

CAIRO - Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sisi received on Monday his Somali counterpart Hassan Sheikh Mahmoud at Ittihadiya Palace, Presidential Spokesman Bassam Rady said.

The Somali-Egyptian relationship is historical and solid, expressing his hope that the visit will achieve the desired results and open up wider horizons in the course of cooperation and joint work between the two brotherly countries.

The unprecedented tensions and challenges the world is witnessing require more than ever to increase cooperation and coordination between Arab countries, especially Egypt, given the pivotal role it plays in supporting Arab causes, he explained.

Somali ambassador in Cairo indicated his country's keenness to consult with the Egyptian leadership regarding ways to deal with the challenges facing the region and the world at large.