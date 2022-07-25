Gambia: Justice Ministry Welcomes International Court Decision

25 July 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

The Ministry of Justice on behalf of The Gambia through a press release dated 22nd July, 2022 in The Gambia v Mynmar Case, welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on the Preliminary Objections.

In the statement, the Ministry said The Gambia welcomes the decision of the International Court of Justice, which ruled overwhelmingly in favour of The Gambia in its case against Myanmar for the Rohingya genocide.

The ICJ rejected all four of Myanmar's preliminary objections to the Court's jurisdiction. It affirmed The Gambia's right, as a State Party to the Genocide Convention, to hold Myanmar to account to its obligations under the Convention not to commit genocide, to prevent genocide, and to punish genocide. The Gambia now looks forward to the merits phase of this case, where the Court will have to decide whether acts of genocide occurred, and if Myanmar is responsible for those crimes.

"The Gambia is committed to pursuing justice and accountability, at home and abroad, and it is proud to lead this international effort for accountability for the Rohingya genocide," the release added.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X