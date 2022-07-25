Gambia: Thuggery Is an Enemy to Democracy

25 July 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)

When people regard themselves as compatriots of a nation, they will show respect for each other regardless of their divergent views and characteristics. Under such a system, institutions are allowed to function to serve the public interest.

The executive would exercise authority to promote the general welfare. The legislators would exercise authority to make laws that protect the freedom and welfare of the people. The judiciary will dispense justice without fear or favour, affection or ill will. The police will oversee due process to protect lives and property and the armed forces will defend the territory and people of the nation.

Under such condition democracy could thrive.

However, in a country where people engage in thuggery, the state is put aside and forces outside the ambit of the law would police the country according to the whims and caprices of their patrons. If those patrons are strong the use of force would become more coercive.

Therefore, a society that wants democracy must fight thuggery and people who want to free must never allow themselves to be instruments of patrons and devote themselves to country and people. That is the road to peace and democracy.

