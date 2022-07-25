South Africans Called On to Give Banyana a Warm Welcome

25 July 2022
SAnews.gov.za (Tshwane)

The Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has called on the nation to welcome Banyana Banyana when they arrive at OR Tambo International Airport from Morocco after winning the 2022 Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) tournament.

The team beat Morocco 2-1 on Saturday, demonstrating the great strides taken by the women's game on the continent.

"The department looks forward to welcoming our girls home, when they arrive from Morocco on Tuesday the 26th of July. They land at 9:30am at OR Tambo International Airport. Come show your love."

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture, Nathi Mthethwa, congratulated the team for winning.

"The fact that it was Banyana Banyana that remained standing when all was said and done, is particularly sweet. It feels good for South African football to once again reach the pinnacle of African football for the first time since 1996.

"In addition to saluting Desiree Ellis and her conquering heroines, I also want to commend the South African Football Association (SAFA) leadership for having the presence of mind to offer incentives as encouragement to the teams. Lastly, we are thankful to SASOL and other sponsors for believing in our women," the Minister said.

Read the original article on SAnews.gov.za.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 SAnews.gov.za. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X