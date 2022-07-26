Tunisia: Referendum - Alliance for Tunisia Calls for "Yes" Vote to End State of Exception

22 July 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the "Alliance for Tunisia" party Sarhane Nasri called for voting for the new draft Constitution, during the July 25 Referendum, to end the state of exception, return to a "normal" democratic process and achieve political, economic and social stability.

Speaking at a conference on Friday in Tunis, Nasri said voting "YES" in the referendum is the only way to guarantee a better future for the country.

"The adoption of the draft Constitution will make it possible to establish a stable State based on institutions", he added.

"Laying the foundations for the next phase requires, above all, a Parliament that represents the Tunisian people, which will be in charge of drafting the necessary amendments to the Constitution." the same source said.

He called on the President of the Republic to give more details about the Councils of Regions and Districts provided for by the new draft Constitution, as well as their composition.

Nasri reaffirmed that his political group supports the July 25 process, especially since all the proposals put forward by the party within the framework of the High Advisory Committee for the New Republic were taken into consideration, namely the presidential regime, fiscal justice and the voting system.

