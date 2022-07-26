Tunisia: UGTT Firmly Decries Assaults Against Protesters On Habib Bourguiba Avenue

23 July 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The Tunisian General Labour Union (UGTT) firmly decried the extreme violence committed by the security forces against peaceful protesters during a march staged Friday on the Habib Bourguiba Avenue in Tunis in protest against the draft of the new Constitution, put to the July 25 referendum, calling for an investigation into the incident and the release of those arrested during the march.

The union blamed in a statement on Saturday, President Kais Saied for this "dictatorial deviation," calling on him to put an end to any repressive approach and refusing the involvement of national security officers in political conflicts.

The UGTT expressed support and solidarity with the protesters, rejecting any assault targeting them and condemning the extreme violence against the protesters, journalists and President of the National Union of Tunisian Journalists Mehdi Jlassi.

The UGTT reiterated the trade unionists' commitment to defend the rights of expression and demonstration, the main achievements of a long history of activism and sacrifices made by several generations, the same source said.

