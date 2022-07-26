Tunisia: Voting for Draft Constitution "Vote of People for People and Their Martyrs" (Popular Current)

23 July 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The vote for the draft Constitution of the new Republic is "a vote of the people for the people and their martyrs," said the Popular Current party.

"It is also a vote for sovereignty, the values of the Republic and the country's stability," the party added in a statement on Saturday, on the commemoration of the 9th anniversary of the assassination of martyr Mohamed Brahmi.

The vote for the draft new Constitution is "a sound step on the path to the future, during which the constitutional institutions will be finalised, the state of emergency suspended and the country will be rebuilt, away from the scenarios of chaos," the current pointed out.

The Popular Current said that the Islamist parties, namely the "Muslim Brotherhood" (Ennahda movement) will be "a page turned forever."

The party seized the opportunity to launch a call to the Tunisian people to flock massively to the polls and vote "yes" for the draft new Constitution.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X