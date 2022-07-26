Tunisia: Voting for Draft Constitution "Vote of People for People and Their Martyrs" (Popular Current)

Tunis/Tunisia — The vote for the draft Constitution of the new Republic is "a vote of the people for the people and their martyrs," said the Popular Current party.

"It is also a vote for sovereignty, the values of the Republic and the country's stability," the party added in a statement on Saturday, on the commemoration of the 9th anniversary of the assassination of martyr Mohamed Brahmi.

The vote for the draft new Constitution is "a sound step on the path to the future, during which the constitutional institutions will be finalised, the state of emergency suspended and the country will be rebuilt, away from the scenarios of chaos," the current pointed out.

The Popular Current said that the Islamist parties, namely the "Muslim Brotherhood" (Ennahda movement) will be "a page turned forever."

The party seized the opportunity to launch a call to the Tunisian people to flock massively to the polls and vote "yes" for the draft new Constitution.