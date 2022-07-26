Tunisia: Number of Voters Is Encouraging (Bouasker)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker, announced on Monday (on the 3rd and last day of voting by the Tunisian community living abroad), the extension of the hours of the voting operation on the referendum in the centres and polling stations established in the headquarters of diplomatic and consular missions until 10 p.m. instead of 6 p.m.

At a press conference held at the Convention Centre of Tunis, Bouasker said that the number of voters in Tunisia who had voted until 9:30 a.m. reached 564,753, or 6.32% of the total number of voters.

"This rate is deemed encouraging as it exceeds the one recorded in 2019," he pointed out, adding that these figures show a very correct turnout in the July 25th Referendum.