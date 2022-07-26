Tunisia: Referendum - Turnout Reaches 21.85 Percent By 7pm

Tunis/Tunisia — The total number of voters who participated in the referendum on the draft of the new Tunisian Constitution, reached 1 million 951 thousand 563 citizens until 7:00 pm, i. e. a turnout of 21.85% of all voters registered in the electoral register, announced President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouasker.

During a press briefing held Monday evening at the Convention Centre in Tunis, Bouasker said that the number of voters has increased significantly between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm, adding that the number of voters is increasing as the voting operation approaches its closing time set at 10:00 pm.

The same source pointed out that until 6:00 pm, the turnout of Tunisians abroad was 5.5% in France1 constituency, 5.3% in France2 constituency, 6% in Germany, 4% in Italy, 9.5% in the two Americas and the rest of the world and 10.2% in the Arab countries.