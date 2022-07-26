Tunisia: Referendum - Turnout Reaches 21.85 Percent By 7pm

25 July 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — The total number of voters who participated in the referendum on the draft of the new Tunisian Constitution, reached 1 million 951 thousand 563 citizens until 7:00 pm, i. e. a turnout of 21.85% of all voters registered in the electoral register, announced President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouasker.

During a press briefing held Monday evening at the Convention Centre in Tunis, Bouasker said that the number of voters has increased significantly between 4:00 pm and 7:00 pm, adding that the number of voters is increasing as the voting operation approaches its closing time set at 10:00 pm.

The same source pointed out that until 6:00 pm, the turnout of Tunisians abroad was 5.5% in France1 constituency, 5.3% in France2 constituency, 6% in Germany, 4% in Italy, 9.5% in the two Americas and the rest of the world and 10.2% in the Arab countries.

Read the original article on Tunis Afrique Presse.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Tunis Afrique Presse. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X