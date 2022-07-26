Tunisia: Mourakiboun - Absence of Parties Having Participated in Referendum Campaign in 91 Percent of Polling Stations

Tunis/Tunisia — The Mourakiboun network underlined the absence of parties which participated in the referendum campaign on the draft constitution in 91% of the polling stations from 6 AM to 10 PM.

In its first report on the statistics of the observations of the voting operation presented at a press briefing held in Tunis, Mourakiboun indicated that 7% of the presidents of polling stations also refused to inform the observers of Mourakiboun of the number of voters.

According to Mourakiboun, the turnout rate in the referendum reached 9.89% until 10 AM.