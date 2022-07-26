Tunisia: After 10 PM, Polling Stations Will Be Transformed Into Counting Centres (Bouasker)

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Farouk Bouasker, said that after 10:00 pm all polling stations will be transformed into counting centres.

Some 4,800 voting centres and 11,600 polling stations are spread across the country, Bouasker said in a press statement Monday in Sousse, leaving the voting centre (Primary School of the cité de la République in Zaouiet Sousse).

He said that the minutes of the electoral process are written immediately after the end of the counting. A copy is posted at the entrance of the polling stations and the other is sent to the collection centres, installed in the headquarters of the Regional Election Authorities (IRIE).

The latter, he explained, take over the counting and control operation. They each establish a new collection report which will, in turn, be submitted to the ISIE council before announcing the preliminary results of the referendum.

The counting of votes is the set of operations allowing to establish the results of the poll. The counting of votes shall be carried out as soon as the ballot is closed.

The ballot opens at 6 a.m. and closes at 10 p.m.