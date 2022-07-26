Tunisia: "Calls to Boycott Referendum Could Affect Turnout but Have No Impact On Electoral Law" (Tlili Mansri)

Tunis/Tunisia — Spokesman of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE) Mohamed Tlili Mansri said that calls for boycotting the referendum on the draft of the new constitution could affect the turnout but have no impact on the electoral law.

On the sidelines of a press conference held Monday afternoon at the Convention Centre in Tunis, Mansri stressed that the electoral law stipulates the declaration of a majority of Yes or No votes cast, depending on the results obtained.

He said that the ISIE will not hastily announce the results of the referendum, which he said would be proclaimed on Tuesday evening, adding that the ISIE has the right, under the electoral law, to disclose the results of the referendum no later than 3 days after the vote.

The ISIE will take cognizance of all the reports resulting from the observations and controls submitted by the control officers, HAICA, the central committees, the media and all state institutions before the proclamation of the results, he said.

He voiced hope that young people would vote en masse during the afternoon, pointing out that a low turnout of young people was recorded during the morning (2.2 %).