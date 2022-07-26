Tunisia: Referendum - Number of Voters Exceeds 2.4 Million At 10:00 PM

Tunis/Tunisia — President of the Independent High Authority for Elections (ISIE), Farouk Bouasker said that until 10:00 pm after the closing of polling stations, 2 million 458 thousand 985 voters voted during the referendum held on Monday on the draft of the new Tunisian Constitution, i. e. a turnout of 27.54% of all voters registered in the electoral register (8,929,665 people).

During a press briefing held Monday evening by the ISIE at the Convention Centre in Tunis, Bouasker stressed that this percentage is "approximate and expected to increase" as some polling stations abroad continue to receive voters, specifically in the two Americas.