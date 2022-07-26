South Africa: President Ramaphosa to Celebrate Historic WAFCON Triumph With Banyana Banyana

press release

President Cyril Ramaphosa will on Wednesday, 27 July 2022, celebrate Banyana Banyana's victory in winning South Africa's first ever Women's Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Banyana Banyana will return to South Africa on Tuesday, 26 July 2022, and will present the WAFCON trophy at the Union Buildings to the President on Wednesday, 27 July 2022.

The Banyana Banyana team, led by Coach Desiree Ellis, won 2-1 against Morocco at the 2022 WAFCON finals that took place at the Prince Moulay Abdellah Stadium on Saturday, 23 July 2022 in Morocco.

The President's celebration with Banyana Banyana will take place as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 27 July 2022

Time: 12h00 (Media to arrive at 10h00)

Venue: Union Buildings