Congo-Kinshasa: Protesters Storm UN Base in Goma, Demand Peacekeepers to Leave

25 July 2022
The New Times (Kigali)
By Edwin Musoni

Protests broke out in DR Congo's eastern city of Goma on Monday, July 25 with residents storming the United Nations base demanding the departure of UN peacekeepers.

Several videos and photos show hundreds of people blocking roads and chanting anti-UN slogans before storming the headquarters of the UN peacekeeping mission and its logistical base, smashing windows and looting computers, furniture and other valuables.

Protesters also set a UN car on fire, while Congolese troops were also seen carrying loot.

UN police officers fired tear gas in a bid to push the demonstrators back.

Protesters claim the UN mission has been part of the insecurity problems in eastern DR Congo instead of providing a solution.

The United Nations Organization Stabilization Mission in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (MONUSCO) has long come under criticism for its perceived inability to bring about peace to the conflict-torn region.

The force is also said to be running on a hefty budget of US$1.4 billion annually with little or no impact on the ground. Over 120 armed groups roam the volatile eastern region of DR Congo, where conflict has displaced millions of people.

Reacting to the protests, DR Congo government spokesperson Patrick Muyaya tweeted, "The Government is closely monitoring the situation at Goma following the call to demonstrate against MONUSCO.

"We strongly condemn any form of attack against United Nations personnel and facilities. Those responsible will be prosecuted and severely punished."

Hours later, as tension escalated, Muyaya posted another tweet saying: "The process of withdrawing MONUSCO has already been initiated. "Pending its completion, the Government will respect each of its commitments contained in the agreement which binds us, in particular with regard to the security of its personnel and its installations."

Meanwhile, ahead of Monday's protests, the Goma youth wing of the ruling UDPS party released a statement demanding MONUSCO "withdrawal from Congolese soil without conditions because it has already proved its incapacity to provide us with protection".

Monday's events follow the call by DR Congo's Senate president Modeste Bahati, on July 15, for MONUSCO to "pack its bags".

Read the original article on New Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 The New Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X