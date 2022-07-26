Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority Recalls Dozens of Herbal Medicines

Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (FDA) on Monday, July 25, removed over 20 herbal medicines from the market over safety concerns.

The regulator said the decision was taken after it conducted an inspection during which samples of herbal medicines were collected for testing in laboratory, with results showing that many products did not meet minimum safety and quality standards.

The recalled herbal medicines include Sanamake, Ibanga ry'Umuryango, Uzakira Soap, Dragon Vert Powder, Stevia Sugar, Green Mix, Umurebana, Igisura, Rusenyanzoka, and Muzehe wa Kazi.

Recall of some herbal medicines from the market. pic.twitter.com/ZG5FwGVQ2k

-- Rwanda Food and Drugs Authority (@RwandaFDA) July 25, 2022

Others include Ishema, Umutima w'Isi, Umurerabana, Dragon Vert Syrop, Umuti Uvura Umugongo/Imitsi (powder), Ifu ya Tangawize and Ibumba ry'Icyatsi, Umuti Uvura Indwara zo mu Nda z'Abana, Ishema, Rusenyanzoka, Powder of Dragon Vante, and Syrop Dragon Vante.

According to a notice signed by Rwanda FDA director-general Dr Emile Bienvenu, all importers, wholesalers, retailers, and dispensers of the concerned medicines had been stopped from dealing in the products.

They were also required to return the remaining quantities to their suppliers.

It also ordered the suppliers to receive the returned products and give a report to the regulator.

Manufacturers, wholesalers, and retailers of herbal medicines have also been instructed to apply for a premise license as well as product registration before putting their products on the market.

FDA also urged members of the public to stop consuming the medicines in question, saying they can be harmful to human health.