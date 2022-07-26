Rwanda: National Exams for High School, TVET Begin July 26

Candidates from lower and higher secondary, Teacher Training Colleges (TTC), and Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) will on Tuesday, July 26 start the national examinations in an exercise that will last until early August.

A total of 199,292 candidates are expected to sit for exams in general, according to the National Examinations and Schools Inspection Authority (NESA).

At least 127,469 candidates (70,643 girls and 56,826 boys) will write in O'level, representing an increase of 4.2 percent from the 2021 candidates (122,320).

At A-level, 47,579 students (25,643 girls and 21,643 boys) will sit for exams, representing an increase of 0.3 percent from the 2021 numbers when 47,399 candidates sat for their exams.

Under the TVET system, 21,338 students will sit for their national exams, comprising 9,850 girls and 11,488 boys. Notably, in this category, there was a drop in the number of candidates by 5.2 percent, from (22,523) last year.

In addition, a total of 2,906 will sit for the TTC national Exam where there is a drop of 2.4 percent compared to last year (2,980).

For O'Level, NESA has allocated 618 examination centres nationwide, A-Level exams will be held at 433 centres, TVET 109 centres, and TTC 16 centres as well as 19 marking centres.

The Director-General of NESA has previously told The New Times that everything is prepared and ready for the national exams to be conducted well till completion.

While during the opening of the Primary Leaving Examination (PLE), The Minister of Education, Valentine Uwamariya, urged candidates and supervisors to avoid any form of malpractice during national exams.

PLE concluded last week on July 20 with 229,859 candidates in 1,095 examination centres.