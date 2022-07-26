Kenya: Magoha Appoints Mike Kuria as Commission for University Education CEO

Nairobi — Education Cabinet Secretary George Magoha has appointed Mike Kuria as the new Chief Executive Office (CEO) of the Commission for University Education (CUE).

Kuria will be replacing Mwenda Ntarangwi whose contract will come to an end on September 4 and will serve in the post for a five-year term.

"His continued excellence in quality assurance earned him a position as the first Secretary General of the East African Quality Assurance Network (EAQAN) in 2012 charged with the coordination of an initiative to develop the East African Community (EAC) regional quality assurance system for higher education, in partnership with DAAD's Nairobi office, the Inter-University Council for East Africa (IUCEA), the German Academic Exchange Services (DAAD), and the German Rectors Conference (HRK)," A statement signed by CUE Chairman Chacha Nyaigotti said.

According to Nyaigotti, the post attracted forty-nine candidates fifteen of whom were shortlisted for final interviews.

"Having been recruited as the Deputy Executive Secretary of IUCEA where he spearheaded multiple projects to support higher education, Kuria brings the commission experience of working closely with vice chancellors and regulatory authorities in the East African region," he stated.

He described Kuria as a multi-skilled and versatile leader and academic with extensive experience and expertise in quality assurance in higher education in Kenya and beyond.

"The Commission for University Education is pleased to welcome Prof. Kuria as the new CEO to continue with its important mandate of regulating and overseeing university education in the country and contributing to university education initiatives in the region and beyond." Nyaigotti said.