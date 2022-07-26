Egyptian B2B E-Commerce Platform Cartona Raises $12m to Scale and Explore New Verticals

Startups that solve the supply-chain and operational challenges of players in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) industry-by helping buyers access products from sellers on a single platform-keep attracting venture capital from investors.

Cartona, one of the major players digitizing the traditional trade market, including mom-and-pop stores, FMCG producers, wholesalers, and distributors in Egypt, has raised $12 million in Series A funding. Jordan and U.S.-based early-stage venture capital firm Silicon Badia led the round, which also welcomed participation from the SANAD Fund for MSME, an impact investment fund for the Middle East and North Africa, Arab Bank Accelerator and Sunny Side Ventures.