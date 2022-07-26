Kenya: UDA Aspirant in Keiyo South MP Race Kimaiyo Uses Donkeys to Campaign

25 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)
By Jemimah Mueni

Nairobi — As campaigns enter the home stretch ahead of the August election, politicians ae using all available methods to woo voters.

An aspirant for the Keiyo South parliamentary seat Gideon Kimaiyo resorted to using donkeys to pass on his message to voters.

He donned the beasts of burden with well-fitting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) attire and took them along as he traversed the constituency.

Kimaiyo alias Sonko won in the UDA primaries after he garnered more than 12,000 votes which were more than half of those of his closest rival, the incumbent MP Daniel Rono.

Rono lost to Kimaiyo during the UDA primaries.

Read the original article on Capital FM.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Capital FM. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X