Kenya: UDA Aspirant in Keiyo South MP Race Kimaiyo Uses Donkeys to Campaign

Nairobi — As campaigns enter the home stretch ahead of the August election, politicians ae using all available methods to woo voters.

An aspirant for the Keiyo South parliamentary seat Gideon Kimaiyo resorted to using donkeys to pass on his message to voters.

He donned the beasts of burden with well-fitting United Democratic Alliance (UDA) attire and took them along as he traversed the constituency.

Kimaiyo alias Sonko won in the UDA primaries after he garnered more than 12,000 votes which were more than half of those of his closest rival, the incumbent MP Daniel Rono.

Rono lost to Kimaiyo during the UDA primaries.