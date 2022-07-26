Uganda: Tumwebaze Challenges New Members of Naro Board to Carry Out Research Relevant to Farmers

The Minister of Agriculture, Animal Industries, and Fisheries, Frank Tumwebaze has urged the newly installed members of the National Agricultural Research Organisation (NARO) board to provide practical research to meet the needs of farmers.

He made the remarks while presiding over the swearing in ceremony of the members that took place at the ministry's offices in Entebbe.

The 16-member council is to be chaired by Prof. William Olaho Mukani. Other members are: Dr. Ambrose Agona the Director General NARO, and Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama the ministry's Permanent Secretary among others.

The minister said that once researchers at NARO wake up and realize the need for practical research that suits the needs of the farmers, the country's GDP from the agriculture sector will likely shoot up from 25% to a reasonable percentage.

"I challenged the members to ensure the National Agricultural Research Organisation delivers to the country cutting edge research inventions relevant to the needs of the farmers. Its agricultural research that will enable us to farm sustainably," he said.

The ministry's Permanent Secretary Maj Gen David Kasura-Kyomukama said the new council has an opportunity to make a contribution towards transforming the country's agriculture.

NARO Uganda was established as a body corporate by the National Agricultural Research Act of 2005, NARO comprises a governing council, a secretariat, and 16 public agricultural research institutes spread across the country.