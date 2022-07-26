Uganda: Rebuild the Connection With NRM, Museveni Asks Teso

President Museveni has called on the locals in Soroti to rebuild their connection with the ruling government in order for them to benefit from government programmes.

Museveni, while campaigning for NRM flag bearer for the Soroti City East by-elections, Herbert Ariko, reiterated that even when the government serves the general representation of the Ugandan citizenship, the need to pay attention to the small needs in Soroti may be overlooked if they do not have the right representation.

Museveni rallied the people of Soroti City East to cast their votes in favour of Ariko so that effective service delivery may be accomplished by properly coordinating with NRM structures and programmes.

He said that the flag bearer is the front runner for leading the party's agenda since the NRM is the only proven party that can transform society.

"Politics is about a party that can and will always be with the people, solving their problems, including security," Museveni said, adding that the NRM is the only tested party that can implement that task and Ariko is the candidate to drive their agenda.

He noted that a political party like the NRM is more capable than an individual since it has consistently solved issues throughout the years.

On education, the president said that the government's objective of providing free education in all public institutions had been hampered by the actions of some technocrats but pledged to fully implement it in the current term.

Ariko thanked the president for boosting his support and pledged effective service delivery.

"Thank you for endorsing and entrusting me to represent the people of Soroti City East to sustainable development and prosperity," he said.

Soroti City East goes to polls on the 28th of July to determine the MP the constituency. Ariko's main challenger is FDC's Moses Attan whose 2021 victory was nullified by court.