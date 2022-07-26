Tanzania: TBs Touts for Standards On Building Materials

MANUFACTURERS and importers of building materials should abide to quality standards to keep the country free from being a dumping place, the TBS Acting Director General, David Ndibalema has said.

"Distribution of high quality construction materials is fundamental in protecting consumers from using low quality products that may plunge them into huge losses," said Mr Ndibalema in Dar es Salaam at the weekend during a meeting that brought together manufacturers, importers and distributors of steel bars, coil and roofing materials.

He said TBS stressed the need for importers, manufacturers and distributors to meet the required country's quality standards and value for money of the construction materials.

He said apart from organising such a platform to bring together the group of manufacturers, importers and distributors, TBS is also using other initiatives like making inspections in the markets to find out the genuineness of the products.

"When we find substandard products in the market, they are removed and legal actions are imposed against the culprits," he said.

TBS Acting Director for Legal Considerations, Dr Candida Shirima said one of the obligations of the standard watchdog is to make goods made locally or imported meet the country's set of quality standards.

She said roofing materials, steel bars and coil are important components in the construction sector and thus manufacturers and importers should abide to quality standards.

Speaking on behalf of the other participants, Mr Mwalimu Juma hailed TBS for organising the meeting to remind them and provide awareness on need to abide to country's quality standards in order to protect consumers and the economy.