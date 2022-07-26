Sudan: New Revolutionary Alliance Establishes Agenda Aims

Khartoum — A new Sudanese political entity, the Alliance of Forces for Radical Change (AFRC), launched their agenda by holding a press conference at the Centre for Sudanese Studies on Sunday. The AFRC conference was led by the Political Secretary of the Communist Party of Sudan (CPoS), Mohammad El Khateeb, as well as having speakers from various Sudanese civil societies and trade unions.

The AFRC set out their programme for the transitional period, calling for an end to the military coup, their upcoming goals as a coalition of stakeholders, and their proposed governance structure.

Khateeb stated that the coup was at its weakest and that it was "impossible for the coup forces to continue in power", adding that "differences would certainly arise" between the coup forces.

The CPoS secretary called for the continuation of revolutionary action and urged revolutionary groups that the Charter of the Forces of Radical Change, would remain open to all those wishing to join.

Khateeb also added that the newly recognised alliance stated that the Forces for Freedom and Change (FFC) will not be part of their coalition.

According to Khateeb, their exclusion is a result of their sympathy to a power sharing government with the military, thus adopting an approach "that caused the destruction of national resources".

The CPoS leader said that the AFRC rejected "military interference and any partnership with it".

Khateeb's speech at the conference aimed to galvanise all social forces with an interest in change, to synchronise their independent platforms and join the AFRC in order to form a state.