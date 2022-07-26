Sudan Press Headlines for Sunday, July 25, 2022
Al-Watan:
: "800" bodies were piled up in Omdurman mortuary,
A new political alliance that includes the Communist Party announced
Tarco announces new surprises and launches direct flights between Khartoum, Dubai, Khartoum and Sharjah
Al-Sayha:
The Minister of Finance brings great economic breakthrough to the people The arrest of a network active in the promotion of "Nerfax" pills
An initiative by the Blue Nile Reconstruction Fund to contain the conflict in the region
Including Sudanese, More than a thousand immigrants arrive in Italy Weapons and (82) vehicles and motorcycles seized in River Nile State
Minister of Federal Government accuses the former regime of fueling tribal conflicts
Akhbar Alyoum:
The Communist Party , the SPA and other entities inaugurate the "Forces for Radical Change" Coalition
Human Rights Center: The army arrested 3 citizens coming from the (Al-Sha'abiyah) areas and confiscated their money
Disagreements intensify within the (Transitional Council) and Al- Hadi Idris dismisses his deputy and other leaders
86% of girls and 76% of boys passed the Basic School Certificate in Khartoum State
Experts: Low inflation (does not mean lower prices), but the debate continues
Jaafar Al-Mirghani urges reconciliation and calls for caution Finance Minister confirms Sudan's readiness to receive Arab investments
Journalists on the way to the syndicate..
