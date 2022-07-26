analysis

Sudan Press Headlines for Sunday, July 25, 2022

Al-Watan:

: "800" bodies were piled up in Omdurman mortuary,

A new political alliance that includes the Communist Party announced

Tarco announces new surprises and launches direct flights between Khartoum, Dubai, Khartoum and Sharjah

Al-Sayha:

The Minister of Finance brings great economic breakthrough to the people The arrest of a network active in the promotion of "Nerfax" pills

An initiative by the Blue Nile Reconstruction Fund to contain the conflict in the region

Including Sudanese, More than a thousand immigrants arrive in Italy Weapons and (82) vehicles and motorcycles seized in River Nile State

Minister of Federal Government accuses the former regime of fueling tribal conflicts

Akhbar Alyoum:

The Communist Party , the SPA and other entities inaugurate the "Forces for Radical Change" Coalition

Human Rights Center: The army arrested 3 citizens coming from the (Al-Sha'abiyah) areas and confiscated their money

Disagreements intensify within the (Transitional Council) and Al- Hadi Idris dismisses his deputy and other leaders

86% of girls and 76% of boys passed the Basic School Certificate in Khartoum State

Experts: Low inflation (does not mean lower prices), but the debate continues

Jaafar Al-Mirghani urges reconciliation and calls for caution Finance Minister confirms Sudan's readiness to receive Arab investments

Journalists on the way to the syndicate..

Led by the Communist Party.. Announcing of a new alliance for "radical Change).