Ethiopia: News Update - UN Rights Experts Arrive in Ethiopia

25 July 2022
Addis Standard (Addis Ababa)

Addis Abeba — Members of the UN International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia are undertaking a visit to Ethiopia from 25 to 30 July 2022. This will be the Commission's first visit to Ethiopia since it was established by the Geneva-based UN Human Rights Council on 17 December 2021.

The International Commission of Human Rights Experts on Ethiopia is an independent body mandated by the UN Human Rights Council to, among other things, conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into allegations of violations and abuses of international human rights law and violations of international humanitarian law and international refugee law in Ethiopia committed since 3 November 2020 by all parties to the conflict.

The Commission's three experts - Ms. Kaari Betty Murungi - Chair (Kenya), Mr. Steven Ratner (USA), and Ms. Radhika Coomaraswamy (Sri Lanka) are supported by a Secretariat based in Entebbe, Uganda.

While in Ethiopia, the Commission will interact with a wide range of interlocutors. On 30 July, the experts will issue a communiqué on their visit. Dispatch.

