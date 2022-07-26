Eritrea: Students From Southern Region Arrive in Sawa

25 July 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Mendefera, 25 July 2022- Students from 26 Secondary Schools in the Southern Region arrived in Sawa today, 25 July, to continue their grade 12 education at the Warsai-Yikealo School in Sawa and to attend the 35th round of the national service.

According to the Ministry of Education branch in the region, 49% of the students that left for Sawa are females.

The students said that they are physically and psychologically prepared to go to Sawa to pursue their 12-grade education and discharge their national obligation.

Upon departure from their respective schools, the students were seen off by their parents and friends.

It is to be recalled that 11-grade students from the Northern Red Sea, Anseba and Gash Barka Regions have already left for Sawa on 12 July, students from the Central Region on 16 and 20 July, and students from Southern Red Sea Region on 22 July.

