Eritrea: Seminar to Nationals in Israel

25 July 2022
Shabait.com (Asmara)

Nationals residing in Israel expressed conviction to strengthen organizational capacity and participation in national affairs.

At the seminar that was organized in cooperation with the Eritrean community and Eritrean Embassy in Israel, Mr. Solomon Kinfe, Charge d'Affairs at the Eritrean Embassy, gave extensive briefing on the objective situation in the homeland and the region.

The seminar also reviewed the implementation of the charted-out programs as well as future activities of the national organizations.

At the event, the nationals contributed over 600 thousand dollars to the activities of the Eritrean community.

