Gambia: Essa Faal, 2 Others Charged With Disorderliness, Granted Bail

25 July 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Nelson Manneh

The Deputy Spokesperson of the Gambia Police Force (GPF), Inspector Alieu Jamanka, yesterday, 24th July, 2022, informed this Medium that former TRRC Lead Counsel, Essa Mbye Faal, Baa Jah and one of Essa's guards are charged with criminal offences, contrary to the laws of the Gambia.

According to Inspector Jamanka, the trio were released on bail by the police in the sum of hundred thousand dalasis each but asked to report to the Brusubi Police Station today, 25th July, 2022 at 9 am.

He added that the veteran lawyer and business mogul, Faal, is charged with idle and disorderliness while Baa Jah is charged with idle disorderliness and prohibition of conduct contrary to section 9 of the Public Order Act.

Meanwhile, a third person said to be part of Faal's guards is also charged with common assault, contrary to the laws of the Gambia.

