Gambia: Suspects in Baby Muhammed's Death Inquiry Re-Arrested

25 July 2022
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Mustapha Jallow

The Gambia Police Force (GPF) on Friday 22nd July 2022, announced that it has re-arrested the two suspects in the inquiry on the death of Muhammed, the two year old boy whose death is a subject matter of investigation, after their bail was revoked.

The suspects, who were recently released on 'stiff bail' conditions, were earlier detained for their role or involvement in the incident leading to the alleged death of Muhammed, the two year old boy.

"The bail granted to Cherno Mbaye and Kibily Dambelly by police has been revoked as investigation intensifies. They are equally under police custody," Police spokesperson Superintendent Lamin Njie, told this Foroyaa reporter on Friday.

The bail revocation comes in the wake of Muhammed's aunt (Bob Keita's ex-wife) extradition from Senegal by authorities of the Gambia Police Force, with the help of Senegalese security agents and Interpol.

If readers can recall in previous news reports on the case, this child was reported to have been locked in a car for four hours, which allegedly led to his death. This is said to prompt detectives of the Gambia Police Force to investigate the sudden death of the two year old boy who allegedly died under suspicious circumstances.

