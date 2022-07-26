Tanzania: Mwinyi Praises Oman's Initiatives' Support to Z'bar

ZANZIBAR President Hussein Mwinyi has commended the Oman government for maintaining and strengthening good relations with the Isles through continued development initiatives supports.

In a meeting with Mr Mohamed Nasser al Wahaibi, Undersecretary of the Foreign Ministry for Administrative and Financial Affairs, at the State House here, Dr Mwinyi said Zanzibar appreciates the historic relationship and cooperation between the two countries.

"To a large extent, Oman has been able to support Zanzibar in improving various development projects including health, education and other projects like the reconstruction of the House of Wonders (Beit al ajab building)," Dr Mwinyi told Mr Al Wahaibi and his delegation including the Oman Ambassador to Tanzania Saud Hilal Al Shidhani.

President Mwinyi promised that the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar will continue maintaining the relationship and cooperation by recognising Oman as a great partner in bringing development to Zanzibar.

Equally, Dr Mwinyi also underscored the need for collaboration between the two countries in promoting the private sector, which creates many opportunities for development.

"Promoting Public Private Partnership (PPP) is good for development," he stated.

On his part, the undersecretary hailed Zanzibar for recognising the bilateral relationship and support from Oman, while promising to maintain the relations for the benefits of citizens on both sides.

Mr Al Wahaibi said: "Oman through its Embassies in the country will continue to support Zanzibar in development sectors. We also support the involvement of the private sector, because it has played a great role in boosting the economy in Oman."

The Oman Undersecretary further praised President Mwinyi for having good plans to develop Zanzibar.

In a related development, he also delivered special greetings from the Sultan of Oman, who also promised to continue supporting development priorities set by the Revolutionary Government of Zanzibar.