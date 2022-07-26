Tanzania: 'Take Advantage of Education Conference to Boost Knowledge'

TANZANIA Education Network (TenMet) has urged education stakeholders and university students to exploit opportunities from education meetings by sharing their experiences and knowledge to bring about positive changes in the sector.

The call was made in Dar es Salaam over the weekend by the National Coordinator of TenMet, Mr Ochola Wayoga when welcoming education stakeholders and students across the country to the second International Quality Education Conference (IQEC).

"The IQEC will be held in Dar es Salaam for three days from August 17th to 19th 2022," said Mr Ochola.

Mr Ochola also said that TenMet organised the conference to provide an opportunity and avenue to policymakers, researchers, educationists, academia, stakeholders, and students to interact and share their experience and knowledge on the role of education in transforming global dynamics.

"Tanzania is not a static country, it is a dynamic country, so we still need to learn more and acquire various skills and methods of education from others to bring about sustainable change in our country," said Mr Ochola.

Also, Mr Ochola said that the conference will focus on looking at and discussing various topics that are aimed at rethinking the role of education in bringing about sustainable change in the country.

He also said that the conference will focus on sharing experiences with other people from inside and outside of Tanzania about positive issues happening in the education sector.

Mr Ochola added that the meeting's goal aimed to disseminate research findings from various education studies, as well as to explore and share experience on innovative approaches to education financing from both international and local perspectives.

"We believe that after the meeting, many people will have gained experience and expertise about the best management of the education sector, as well as sustainable solutions for financing education in the country," said Mr Ochola.