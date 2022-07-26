Sudan: Wad Almakki _ the Icon of Sudanese Poetry

Mohammed Almakki Ibrahim the great Sudanese poet and iconic figure of the Sudanese cultural scene was honored last June by Abdulkarim Cultural Center ( in Omdurman) for his achievements and contributions in the national literature.

The celebration includes many speeches on the poet and his poems, singing his songs, in addition to some papers which presented his amazing literary prose.

Almakki who is known also by (Wad Almakki) was born in El- Obied, North Kordfan in 1939, he got his B.A. in law in University of Khartoum and an M.A. in political science from the Sorbonne. He is a former diplomat and a citizen of the world who manages to make himself at home across various countries and cultures. According to Lemya Shammat ( Sudanese critic and novelist) he is best known for his multi-dimensional creative trajectory as a writer, essayist, critic, translator, political analyst, and activist.

His masterpiece October Song is one of the best revolutionary poems in Sudan history, sang by the great Sudanese singer Mohammed Wardi :

Your name, a synonym of triumph,

is blossoming in people's hearts,

injecting faith and good omen;

a scarf wrapped around the jungle and the desert,

and a torch in our hands, and a weapon.

Armed with October,

We won't flinch; won't step back an inch

His publications include four collections of poetry, several books, and hundreds of essays and articles. El-Makki was among the pioneers of "The Bush and The Desert" literary and intellectual current, whose main question and quest was how to creatively realize idiosyncratic and uniquely Sudanese artistic expression.

Mohammed Almakki assumes that Sudan is rich because of its diversity, its Arabic culture, African features and those dialects we speak. This concept is clear in his poems which became very famous for this unique beauty for showing our own identity, he said:

I am but a drip of your nectar

You are the orange.

Your thighs are brimming with Khilassi offspring

Partly a Negro you are,

Partly an Arab - and for sure,

Some of my words before the Lord

Wad Almakki wrote about love , national Sudanese features and Islamic culture, he can reflect all of his genuine ideas as drops of water gathering to fill the ocean: