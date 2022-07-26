Sudan: IGAD to Review Child Policy in Member - States

Sudan will chair the meetings of the Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to review the child policy in the member states, scheduled in Mombasa, Republic of Kenya, during July 25-27.

The opening session was chaired by the Secretary-General of the National Council for Child Welfare, Dr. Abdul Gadir Abdalla Abbo, who is chairman of the current session.

In a press statement at the meeting headquarters, Dr. Abbo said that the aim of the meeting was to reactivate protection programs and official responsibility at the official level of member states and civil society organizations to protect the rights of children, in addition to discussing the assessment of the situation of children in Africa to prepare a framework for civil, political, economic, recreational, and cultural protection programs and security for children.

He referred to a plan to hold joint talks, , on the sidelines of the meetings, with the influential forces in IGAD to discuss childhood issues in Sudan for the interest of children.