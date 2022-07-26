Somalia: Liyu Police Clash With Al-Shabaab On the Border

25 July 2022
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

A heavy battle between Liyu police and Al-Shabaab was reported in Las-Qurun area near Feerfeer town on the Somalia-Ethiopia border.

Witnesses say the fighting began after Liyu police attacked Al-Shabaab fighters trying to cross into Ethiopian border from Hiran region on Monday.

The two sides engaged in a fierce gunfight in the area, which lies 20Kms from Feerfeer town under Ethiopian troops' control.

The details of the casualties still remained unclear. This comes days after Al-Shabaab carried out a rare attack inside Ethiopia, killing dozens of Liyu police soldiers.

Read the original article on Shabelle.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Shabelle Media Network. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X