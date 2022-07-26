Somalia: Liyu Police Clash With Al-Shabaab On the Border

A heavy battle between Liyu police and Al-Shabaab was reported in Las-Qurun area near Feerfeer town on the Somalia-Ethiopia border.

Witnesses say the fighting began after Liyu police attacked Al-Shabaab fighters trying to cross into Ethiopian border from Hiran region on Monday.

The two sides engaged in a fierce gunfight in the area, which lies 20Kms from Feerfeer town under Ethiopian troops' control.

The details of the casualties still remained unclear. This comes days after Al-Shabaab carried out a rare attack inside Ethiopia, killing dozens of Liyu police soldiers.