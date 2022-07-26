Kenya: General Badi Endorses Odinga's State House Bid, Pledges to Release Impounded Boda Bodas

25 July 2022
Capital FM (Nairobi)

Nairobi — Nairobi Metropolitan Services (NMS) Director General Lt. Gen. Mohamed Badi has declared his support for Azimio presidential candidate Raila Odinga becoming the first serving military official to take sides in the State House race.

Badi who was reassigned from the Air Force when President Uhuru Kenyatta when he commissioned the NMS following the signing of a Deed of Transfer by the Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko ceding four core functions, including Transport and Planning, accompanied Odinga to a town hall meeting.

Speaking at the Nyayo National Stadium's Indoor Arena in Nairobi on Monday, Badi pledged to ensure motorbikes confiscated by the city inspectorate are returned to their respective operators.

"I want to assure you, Your Excellency, that we will engage the Inspector General of Police to ensure all these boda bodas are freed before the election," Badi said while addressing boda boda riders in the forum graced by Odinga.

"We will dismiss all the rogue inspectorate officers harassing our riders," he added.

Badi's attendance of Odinga's town hall on comes a few weeks after he accompanied President Uhuru Kenyatta, who has been mobilizing support for Odinga, in a citywide campaign that veiled as a development tour.

