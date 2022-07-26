Zambia Says Surplus 1,000MW to Service Agreements With Namibia and Zimbabwe

The Zambian government last week said that it will use its surplus electricity to fulfil its power agreements with Namibia and Zimbabwe.

Last week on Tuesday, the country's power utility, Zesco Limited, said it achieved an electricity generation surplus of about 1,156 MW following the construction of a new power plant.

The power utility said the commissioning of four 150 MW generators from the Kafue Gorge Lower Power Station has resulted in increased power generation with national capacity currently standing at 3,456.8 MW against a peak national demand of about 2,300 MW.

Zambia's Minister of Energy, Peter Kapala said the enhanced generation capacity will help the country service power supply agreements for the export of 180 MW to Namibia and 100 MW to Zimbabwe.

He however said in a statement that the exporting of power will not lead to load-shedding in his own country.

Xinhua