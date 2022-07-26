Africa: Over 10 Million Covid-19 Recoveries Confirmed Across Continent

As of July 26, 2022, confirmed cases of Covid-19 from 55 African countries reached 12,055,243 while 353,449,054 vaccinations have been administered across the continent.

Reported deaths in Africa reached 255,673 and 10,124,392 people have recovered. South Africa has the most reported cases of 4,002,981 and 101,943 people died. Other most-affected countries are Morocco ( 1,258,018 ) , Tunisia ( 1,114,370 ), Egypt ( 515,645 ), Libya ( 503,611 ), Ethiopia ( 491,834 ), and Kenya ( 337,339 ).

For the latest totals, see the AllAfrica interactive map with per-country numbers. The numbers are compiled by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) at Johns Hopkins University (world map) using statistics from the World Health Organization and other international institutions as well as national and regional public health departments.

