South Africa: President to Address the Nation On Energy Crisis

President Cyril Ramaphosa will address the nation at 20h00 this evening, 25 July 2022, on South Africa's energy crisis.

The briefing by the President follows a number of consultations within government and with stakeholders and energy experts outside of government to find a collective solution to the energy crisis.

The President has held consultative meetings with business, civil society, labour and leaders of political parties represented in Parliament.

On 16 July 2022, President Ramaphosa visited Tutuka Power Station in Mpumalanga and Eskom Megawatt Park Headquarters in Johannesburg, and held engagements with Power Station managers to gain an understanding of the challenges affecting Eskom's generation fleet.

The President will announce measures to address the country's ongoing issues relating to energy crisis.

The SABC will provide a live feed for all media.

The President's address will also be broadcast and streamed live on PresidencyZA digital platforms.