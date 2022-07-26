Tanzania: Over 100,000 Livestock to Have Tag Earrings

THE DODOMA City Council plans to track, identify, and register over 100,000 livestock by placing on them electronic tag earrings with the aim of controlling diseases and livestock theft.

The plan was revealed recently by the Dodoma City Council Head of the Livestock and Fisheries Department, Gratian Mwesiga, when presenting report to Dodoma District Commissioner on the identification, registration and monitoring of livestock and the exercise of putting electronic earrings to the livestock during the launch of the exercise held in Nala area in Dodoma.

Mwesiga said the Dodoma City Council expects to identify and put on cattle tag earrings to about 50,000 cows, 45,000 goats, 10,000 sheep and 200 donkeys.

Speaking about the implementation of the exercise, he said that the Dodoma City Council set aside 33m/- for the implementation of the exercise.

"The government issued a guideline for running the exercise of putting on tag earrings. Among others, the guideline directs the price of earrings not to exceed 1,750/- for cows and donkeys, while 1,000/- for goat and sheep," he noted.

Expressing the importance of the exercise, Mr Mwesiga said the identification, registration and monitoring of livestock have many benefits.

"Livestock will be recognised and can be traced wherever they are and who owns them. The system also helps to control diseases including epidemics," he added.

He also noted that the move ensures food safety and facilitates the trade of livestock and its products inside and outside the respective area as well as controlling livestock theft.

Mr Mwesiga added that the exercise will facilitate and enable herders to have access to loans and livestock insurance.

On his part, Mr Elisha Msangi, who is a breeder, said the exercise of identification, registration and monitoring of livestock will ensure the safety of their livestock.

"We believe that this exercise will put an end to livestock theft experienced by livestock herders," he said.