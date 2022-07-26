Tanzania: Experts See Solid Growth for Zanzibar in Blue Economy

EXPERTS have opined that successful implementation of the blue economy policy in Zanzibar will significantly raise the Isles to unprecedented economic development heights.

However, they said, Zanzibaris and the government will have to build a solid foundation for the successful implementation of projects, which will in turn, propel other sectors of the economy to growth.

In the analysis, experts who recently visited Zanzibar felt that focused use of Isles' sea natural resources and elimination of vices like corruption and inefficiency will raise Zanzibar to higher economic development heights.

Dr Tasco Luambano, a law lecturer at Mzumbe University- Mbeya Campus, praised President Hussein Mwinyi for forming the Blue Economy Ministry, saying the decision reflects the president's vision in instituting proper economic reforms that are appropriate for Zanzibar.

Dr Luambano said use of sea natural resources for the benefit of the people Zanzibar is a credit to President Mwinyi and his government.

"The steps President Mwinyi has taken since he came to power have sought to change the lives of the poor for the better and to elevate Zanzibar to a higher level of socio-economic development," he said.

Another scholar, Mr Joseph Sichware said : "Zanzibar is endowed with natural sea resources. If Zanzibaris will rally behind their current government, eliminate corruption, red-tape, inefficiency and implement their blue economy strategy there is no doubt economic growth will be rapid and poverty will be addressed."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Oceans By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

On his part, Dr Zubeda Salim Abdallah described the blue economy strategy as Zanzibar's correct path to a modern economy.

"Blue economy means exploitation and proper use and management of natural resources found in the sea surrounding Zanzibar. This means a strong blue economy is the foundation for building successfully other sectors of the economy; it is the foundation for building a modern economy for Zanzibar," she said.

She said proper implementation of the blue economy strategy will give the government revenue to execute projects in sectors like fisheries, industries, physical infrastructure, communications, education, health and others.

Commenting, Mr Sadiki Mbarouk Mahmudu said since 2020 President Mwinyi made it clear that he will use natural resources found in and around Zanzibar to build a strong economy and alleviate poverty.

He added: "He has paid attention to use of sea weed farming to employ people, he wants to give better and bigger fishing boats and gear to anglers and farmers should do beneficial farming and Zanzibar has changed a lot."

In the recent past retired CCM leaders called on Zanzibaris, especially CCM members to fully support to President Mwinyi and use opportunities exposed by the government to change their lives and wellbeing.