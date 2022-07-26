Tanzania: President Samia Wants a National Heroes Acre in Dodoma

PRESIDENT Samia Suluhu Hassan has ordered the Prime Minister Kassim Majaliwa and Dodoma region authorities to allocate a suitable area for the construction of a national heroes monument in Dodoma.

The special area, where a giant statue of both the known and unknown soldiers will symbolize their final resting place of tens and thousands of Tanzanians who sacrificed their lives for the nation.

President Samia gave the order on Monday during the National Heroes Day held at Mashujaa grounds in Dodoma emphasizing that the construction should be at an affordable price.

She however expressed the government's commitment to continue upholding the legacy of the various heroes who dedicated and risked their lives for the protection of the country and for peacekeeping.

"It is important to recognize the contribution of the various heroes who dedicated and risked their lives in the 'maji maji' war, the second World War, Kagera and Zanzibar revolution," President Samia said.

Adding: "These commemorations are not only for those who lost their lives, but also for those who got permanent disabilities in the course of protecting the country."

The Head of State further noted that being a hero is not all about participating during war but also ensuring the availability of food security, clean and safe water for citizens, good health services and education.