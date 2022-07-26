Malawi: Health Experts Call for Government's Action Against Monkey Pox

Health experts in the country have called on government to be alert and act accordingly against monkey pox.

This follows a statement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) urging countries in the world to start working against the disease.

Malawi health experts say the Ministry of Health should put in modalities that will help in prevention of the infection just it did with the Covid-19 pandemic since 75 countries have so far been affected by monkey pox and over 16,000 people have tested positive in those countries.

Professor Adamson Muula says the warning by WHO should be taken seriously.

"Countries should take heed of WHO's warning before the situation gets out of hand. Measures should be put in place to deal with the disease," Muula told the local media.

Commenting on the matter, health expert Maziko Matemba said Malawi should do all it can to prevent the spread of the disease.

"A lot should be done to prevent the spread of the disease to avoid the scenario we had with Covid-19," he said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Adrian Chikumbe, said government is doing its part on the matter.

"We are sourcing all necessary resources to get testing kits for monkey pox. In fact the testing kits are the same as those we use when testing Covid-19," he explained.