Malawi: Health Experts Call for Government's Action Against Monkey Pox

25 July 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Watipaso Mzungu

Health experts in the country have called on government to be alert and act accordingly against monkey pox.

This follows a statement by the World Health Organisation (WHO) urging countries in the world to start working against the disease.

Malawi health experts say the Ministry of Health should put in modalities that will help in prevention of the infection just it did with the Covid-19 pandemic since 75 countries have so far been affected by monkey pox and over 16,000 people have tested positive in those countries.

Professor Adamson Muula says the warning by WHO should be taken seriously.

"Countries should take heed of WHO's warning before the situation gets out of hand. Measures should be put in place to deal with the disease," Muula told the local media.

Commenting on the matter, health expert Maziko Matemba said Malawi should do all it can to prevent the spread of the disease.

"A lot should be done to prevent the spread of the disease to avoid the scenario we had with Covid-19," he said.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Health, Adrian Chikumbe, said government is doing its part on the matter.

"We are sourcing all necessary resources to get testing kits for monkey pox. In fact the testing kits are the same as those we use when testing Covid-19," he explained.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X