Nigeria: Don't Toy With Another #EndSARS Uprising, NLC Advises Govt

26 July 2022
Vanguard (Lagos)
By Adesina Wahab and Victor Ahiuma-Young

The Nigeria Labour Congress, NLC, has advised the Federal Government not to toy with another people's uprising as witnessed during the #EndSARS protest in 2020 by quickly taking steps to resolve the ongoing industrial actions by staff unions in the nation's tertiary institutions.

The call was made on Tuesday by the Chairperson of the Lagos Council of the NLC, Mrs Funmi Agnes Sessy, during the solidarity rally organised by the Congress in support of the Academic Staff Union of Universities ASUU and other unions who are on strike.

This is just as Mr Femi Falana, SAN ,has faulted the claims by the FG on paucity of funds to address the issues and its claims on fuel subsidy.

Falana said the government was being economical with the truth.

