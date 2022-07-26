Egypt, Jordan Agree On Removing Obstacles Hampering Trade

25 July 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt and Jordan have agreed on removing restrictions that impede the flow of trade between them and forming a joint working group comprising the ministries concerned in both countries to ease trade movement, the Ministry of Trade and Industry said in a statement Monday.

The group shall implement relevant procedures, address any future challenges, and identify two points of contact for this target at the embassies of both countries, it added.

The move was made during an expanded session of talks that was held on Sunday and co-chaired by Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry and his Jordanian counterpart Ayman al Safadi.

The talks were held with the participation of Minister of Finance Mohamed Maait, Minister of Transport Kamel el Wazir, and Minister of Trade and Industry Nevine Gamea from Egypt.

Jordan was represented in the talks by Minister of Finance Mohamad Al-Ississ, in addition to Minister of Industry, Trade and Supply Yousef Al-Shamali.

The talks touched on a number of priority areas of bilateral cooperation in light of mounting international and regional challenges, which were reflected on the region's security and stability, the statement said.

They also tackled ways to enhance relations, especially at the economic and investment levels, means of boosting trade exchange, as well as bilateral cooperation in the transport field, it added.

